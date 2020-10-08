© CONRED



#ÚltimaHora | Debido a las intensas lluvias, en la ruta CA 2 Oriente a la altura del Km 65 se presenta un socavamiento de 6 mts. de profundidad y 6 mts. de ancho aprox., el Ministro de @CIVguate #JosuéLemus, giro instrucciones para atender la emergencia fe forma inmediata. pic.twitter.com/gXg3Mn9tBH — Ministerio de Comunicaciones (@CIVguate) October 6, 2020

© CONRED



Social Media

SOLOLÁ. Imágenes aéreas del incidente en Barrio I, San Marcos La Laguna, Sololá, las acciones de respuesta por parte de instituciones que integran el Sistema CONRED continúan en el sector. pic.twitter.com/7QHqs5zoAj — CONRED (@ConredGuatemala) October 7, 2020

Guatemala's disaster agency CONRED said that the landslide struck in the village of San Marcos La Laguna late on 06 October. Days of heavy rain had destabilised the ground on slopes surrounding the village, triggering a landslide that pushed a boulder measuring 3 metres by 5 metres onto houses below.At least 8 houses were completely destroyed and a further 44 were damaged or considered at risk. CONRED said that 10 people were injured and a total of 60 people affected, with 263 considered at risk.Heavy rain in the country has also caused some flooding, although no fatalities were reported. Floods severely damage roads in Taxisco, Santa Rosa Department, and swamped streets of Mazatenango in Suchitepéquez Department.Instituto Nacional de Sismología, Vulcanología, Meteorología e Hidrología (INSIVUMEH) said Mazatennango recorded 94.4mm of rain in 24 hours to 06 October. INSIVUMEH also reported rivers in at least 4 locations were above maximum levels, as of 07 October.