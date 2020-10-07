Qulliq Energy Corp. crews are now in Sanirajak to restore full power to the community of about 900. Power went out in Sanirajak early on Tuesday morning.
A power outage, which started early on Tuesday, Oct. 6, continues to affect some households in the Nunavut community of Sanirajak.

The Qulliq Energy Corp. said this morning that its crews were on site investigating a power outage in part of the community, which recently changed its name from Hall Beach.

At 2 p.m. the QEC said in an online update that "crews have identified a broken power pole and require an emergency power outage for public safety."

"Repairs will be made to the distribution system once additional crews arrive by charter when weather conditions improve."

The hamlet declared a state of emergency for the community of about 900 during the early evening of Tuesday after the power outage had lasted throughout the day, leaving many in the dark.

QEC said late on Tuesday night in an online update that it hoped to have power restored on Wednesday for all residents.

By about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the power corporation said it had restored power to most customers.

Meanwhile, the Environment Canada weather forecast for Sanirajak on Wednesday is not promising. Near-blizzard conditions continue, and a winter storm warming is now in effect: the forecast calls for periods of snow and blowing snow and winds gusting to 90 km/hr.

Sean Issigaitok, a Sanirajak volunteer firefighter and member of the local search and rescue team, advised residents yesterday evening to head to the local gym or community hall to sleep.

Snacks and beverages would be available later "when all logistical issues are figured out," he said on Facebook.

Issigaitok said that, for safety reasons, naphtha for stoves could not be provided to those staying home as it would produce carbon monoxide in their homes.

A special temporary release from the current Nunavut public health order was obtained to allow greater numbers of people to congregate in the emergency shelters.

The water plant and Northern store were affected by the power outage, as was the airport. That led to concerns that if power was not restored, a QEC charter plane carrying maintenance and line crews might have trouble landing in the dark.