Residents right across Nottingham have reported hearing a "loud explosion" and a "sonic boom" on Sunday evening.Numerous reports have been made across social media and messaged into Nottinghamshire Live, with people reportedly hearing the 'loud bang' at around 10pm.Fernando Martins, who described it as a "big and very quick explosion", said: "[It was] just as simple as a very loud muffled bang. "I cannot really make much sense of it, but at the same time it felt like a big and very quick explosion."I live in Redcliffe Gardens and the sound appeared to come from Sherwood side.Adam Bird, who lives in St Ann's, added: "[I've] just heard what sounded like an explosion in Nottingham. "I'm in the St Ann's area. It sounded far off ... like a sonic boom."I was just out with the dog when I heard it. It was just after 10pm."Sarah McCamphill messaged us and asked: "Any ideas what the large explosion was at 10.07pm? Heard from Sneinton and many other suburbs across the city according to social media posts."The loud noise comes around two months after residents reported hearing a sound "similar to an airplane engine" right across the city.Nottinghamshire Live was contacted on the morning of August 5 following reports of a "strange sound" across the city.Numerous readers thought it might have been a low flying hot-air balloon or an airplane engine starting up on multiple occasions.Some people, however, said it may have been coming from the Nottingham City Council -owned Enviroenergy plant in London Road.The large station is powered by household waste, burned at the Eastcroft Incinerator further down the road, which is marked by its prominent tower.It converts all of Nottingham's household waste into heat and electricity, with the steam transferred to the Enviroenergy site on London Road.This hot water is then used to heat 4,700 homes and 130 businesses across the city.However, with steam comes pressure, and the plant has one particular safety mechanism to release this steam if the pressure mounts.A Nottingham City Council spokesman confirmed this safety mechanism was activated on the morning of August 5.And a few Twitter users believed Sunday's 'loud explosion' came from the same plant as the August incident.Nottinghamshire Police has also told Nottinghamshire Live there was no records of an "explosion" on its logs at that time last night.Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted to see whether fire crews attended an incident.