snow
Two feet of snow and far below freezing in some areas, temperatures up to 43°C in others.

Meteorología de la República Argentina

PATAGONIA - Snowflakes 50 to 60 cm (2 ft) of snow in Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego. With temperatures below zero, it differs from the North Argentina, registering thermal contrasts of + 40°C.



RÍO NEGRO | Snow in Bariloche. The phenomenon even spread to the city center. The cities of Patagonia showed temperatures below -8°C (17.6°F) in the morning.

CORRIENTES |Another province joined the fires in the middle of #drought and temperatures of up to 43°C (109°F). Coastal region, Córdoba and San Luis with new outbreaks and difficult to control.


Thanks to Martin Siebert for these links.