PATAGONIA❄️| 50 a 60 centímetros de #nieve en #Ushuaia☃️, Tierra del Fuego. Con temperaturas bajo cero, se diferencia del norte #argentino, registrando contrastes térmicos de +40°C.📷Paula Funes. pic.twitter.com/liRHkxmSLK — Meteorología de la República Argentina (@MetRAnoticias) October 1, 2020

The cities of Patagonia showed temperatures below -8°C (17.6°F)

RÍO NEGRO | #Nieve en #Bariloche❄️. El fenómeno se extendió incluso al centro de la ciudad, reportándose hasta en el Centro Cívico. Ciudades de la #Patagonia tuvieron en la mañana temperaturas mínimas inferiores a -8°C. 📷@PbustosBustos. pic.twitter.com/ONlU19KnAH — Meteorología de la República Argentina (@MetRAnoticias) October 2, 2020

CORRIENTES | Otra provincia que se sumó a los incendios en medio de la #sequía y temperaturas de hasta 43°C. Región del Litoral, Córdoba y San Luis con nuevos focos de manera constante y difíciles de controlar. pic.twitter.com/t53humXyAS — Meteorología de la República Argentina (@MetRAnoticias) October 2, 2020

Meteorología de la República ArgentinaPATAGONIA - Snowflakes 50 to 60 cm (2 ft) of snow in Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego. With temperatures below zero, it differs from the North Argentina, registering thermal contrasts of + 40°C.RÍO NEGRO | Snow in Bariloche. The phenomenon even spread to the city center.in the morning.See video:Fire:CORRIENTES |Another province joined the fires in the middle of #drought and temperatures of up to 43°C (109°F). Coastal region, Córdoba and San Luis with new outbreaks and difficult to control.Thanks to Martin Siebert for these links.