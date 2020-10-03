© Getty

Widespread reopening of schools after lockdowns and vacations is generally not linked to rising COVID-19 rates,The analysis, by the Zurich-based independent educational foundation Insights for Education, said"It's been assumed that opening schools will drive infections, and that closing schools will reduce transmission, but the reality is much more complex," said IfE's founder and chief executive Randa Grob-Zakhary.The vast majority - 92% - of countries that are through their first wave of COVID-19 infections have started to reopen school systems, even as some are seeing a second surge.IfE found that 52 countries that sent students back to school in August and September - including France and Spain - saw infection rates rise during the vacation compared to when they were closed.In Britain and Hungary, however, infection levels dropped after initial school closures, remained low during the holidays, and began rising after reopening.- pointing to a need to consider other factors, IfE said."The key now is to learn from those countries that are reopening effectively against a backdrop of rising infections," Grob-Zakhary said.