This fireball was almost as bright as the Full Moon and overflew Spain on 2020 September 30 at about 1:23 local time (equivalent to 23:23 universal time on September 29). It was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at around 95,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 95 km over the province of Ciudad Real, and ended at a height of around 40 km.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, which is being conducted by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event was spotted from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), and Sierra Nevada (Granada).