This morning, there are countless stories and tweets that President Trump "refused" to denounce white supremacy. Many people claim they are outraged because President Trump didn't specifically disavow the Proud Boys. Tim Scott is also falling into this trap by saying the president "misspoke."
What did President Trump actually say?
Chris Wallace: (41:33) You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out Antifa and other left wing extremist groups. But are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen in Portland.President Trump did say he was "willing" to condemn "white supremacists and militia groups." However, he wanted specifics. Joe Biden named the Proud Boys. The Proud Boys are a multiracial group of civic nationalists. President Trump may have made a verbal fumble when he said, "stand back and stand by" instead of "stand down," but he certainly didn't call for them to march. In any event, why should the Proud Boys have to stand down? They aren't the ones burning shops and attacking police.
Donald J. Trump: (41:57) Sure, I'm willing to do that.
CW: (41:59) Are you prepared specifically to do it.
DJT: (42:00) I would say, almost everything I see is from the left wing not from the right wing.
CW: (42:04) But what are you saying?
DJT: (42:06) I'm willing to do anything. I want to see peace.
CW: (42:08) Well, do it, sir.
Joe Biden: (42:09) Say it, do it say it.
DJT: (42:10) What do you want to call them? Give me a name, give me a name, go ahead who do you want me to condemn?
CW: (42:14) White supremacist and right-wing militia.
DJT: (42:18) Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what: Somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem this is a left wing.
JB: (42:28) He's own FBI Director said unlike white supremacist; Antifa is an idea not an organization-
DJT: (42:35) Oh, you got to be kidding me.
JB: (42:36) . . . not a militia. That's what his FBI Director said.
DJT: (42:41) Well, then you know what, he's wrong.
CW: (42:42) We're done, sir. Moving onto the next... [crosstalk 00:42:46]
DJT: (42:46) Antifa is bad.
JB: (42:47) Everybody in your administration tells you the true, it's a bad idea. You have no idea about anything.
DJT: (42:53) You know what, Antifa is a dangerous radical group.
CW: (42:56) All right, gentlemen we're now moving onto the Trump-Biden record.
DJT: (42:58) And you ought to be careful of them, they'll overthrow you.
Chris Wallace vaguely referred to "white supremacist and right-wing militia" but didn't give specifics. However, he mentioned "Kenosha," which is almost certainly a reference to Kyle Rittenhouse. Video evidence suggests Mr. Rittenhouse shot leftist protesters who attacked him.
What makes this even more absurd is that President Donald Trump specifically disavowed white nationalists after Unite The Right in 2017. "I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally," he said at the time. He simply added that there were "very fine people" on both sides and that antifa were "troublemakers." Nonetheless, this lie that he supported white supremacists won't die. Indeed, it's the lie on which Joe Biden built his campaign. President Trump also said that if the Robert E. Lee statue was taken down, George Washington's would follow. Journalists mocked him, but history has already proven him right.
Joe Biden said antifa were just an "idea," not an organization. I've written a book on the subject; I speak with authority. "Antifa" is a brand, a front for leftist groups. However, those groups exist. They aren't just an "idea." There are specific antifa groups, with specific leaders, and specific sources of funding. They call themselves "antifa" because it is better than calling themselves anarchists or communists.
2018 and 2020. CNN referred specifically to the group Rose City Antifa in 2019. Vice embedded with antifa in 2018. Andy Ngo, at great risk to himself, tracks specific people and groups. Now, however, Mr. Biden expects us to believe such groups don't exist.
Critical Race Theory was also an important topic in the debate, but Mr. Wallace misled viewers: "This month, your [President Trump's] administration directed federal agencies to end racial sensitivity training that addresses white privilege or critical race theory. Why did you decide to do that, to end racial sensitivity training?"
Critical Race Theory is not "racial sensitivity training." Critical Race Theory holds that American institutions are inherently racist. It says all whites are racist. It is openly anti-white. No country can survive if its own government teaches that its institutions are illegitimate. I wish President Trump called it "anti-white" but his essential point that he ended it because it was "racist" is correct. It is racist against whites. Most Americans would probably be horrified if they knew what their tax dollars were funding. However, if it is called "racial sensitivity training," it seems harmless.
Mr. Wallace clearly wanted it to sound benign. "What is radical about racial sensitivity training?" he asked. President Trump, again accurately, said that the instructors receive a great deal of money to teach that America is a horrible place. Joe Biden's response was simply to deny reality. "Nobody's doing that," he said. "He's [President Trump] the racist."
Mr. Biden's campaign thinks that President Trump's comments on race last night hurt the president's chances for re-election. It put up an ad that linked Kyle Rittenhouse to white supremacists. This is a potentially defamatory claim.
Complaining about Charlottesville is absurd when American cities have been in chaos for months thanks to left-wing rioters. Furthermore, an independent report showed that state and local authorities allowed and arguably encouraged violence at the Unite the Right rally in 2017. However, many journalists either don't know or pretend not to know. Mr. Biden's campaign can act this way because media figures are covering for him.
President Trump has not done nearly enough to support white interests. He hasn't defended the people who supported him so passionately in 2016. I wish President Trump were the pro-white, strong-willed nationalist of the Left's nightmares. If anything, he's far too weak. But President Trump is fair-minded. In a healthy country, this would be taken for granted. In 2020 America, it's a scandal.
Comment: Why the author would seek to have Trump be anyone's nightmare as the author mentions in the last paragraph, is beyond us - especially since Trump's that already - and mostly undeservedly so. Also, the author seems to be conflating "white interests" with what may more accurately be considered working class interests, since the draining the swamp, ending wars, bringing manufacturing jobs back, etc. - effects all working class interests pretty much across the board.
The main thrust of the article should be well taken, though. But the author might have also added that Trump has been so largely preoccupied with fending off egregious political attacks these last few years that he simply did not have the time or resources required to help his base as well as those that the Dems claim to support - more.