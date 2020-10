© Alex Wong/Getty Images



The attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, threatened to sue Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday after Biden released a video suggesting Rittenhouse is a "white supremacist."Biden's video accused President Donald Trump of refusing to condemn white supremacists and included footage of Rittenhouse in Kenosha . There is no public evidence that Rittenhouse is a white supremacist The left-leaning Anti-Defamation League told CBS News in August that Rittenhouse doesn't have any visible ties to extremist groups."Formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse," Rittenhouse's attorney, Lin Wood, wrote on Twitter, including a screenshot from Biden's video."I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha," Wood added."On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel," Wood added in a subsequent tweet.The Biden campaign didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.