Lockdowns at stake: Trump says people want their places OPEN, but Biden insists they want to be SAFE in first presidential debate
Wed, 30 Sep 2020 02:42 UTC
The president, who has been much more open to states reopening after shutting down to battle the pandemic, cited issues like "drugs and alcohol and depression" being elevated because of shutdowns in "Democrat-run cities."
"It's almost like being in prison," Trump said of the effect of economic shutdowns on citizens.
Biden retorted by saying only "millionaires and billionaires" have "done very well" during the shutdown and blasted Trump for insisting states with "increased cases and deaths" reopen.
Though he did not directly endorse another full shutdown on the economy, Biden said: "You can't fix the economy until you fix the Covid crisis," adding that schools have not universally reopened because the administration refuses to spend the money to "do it safely."
"People want their schools, businesses, their states open," Trump said.
"People want to be safe!" Biden responded, setting up a stark contrast between the two candidates when it comes to the pandemic and the direction to move forward. Biden, however, revealed a confusing stance on federally-mandated economic shutdowns, since he also criticized Trump for jobs lost during the pandemic.
It was also made clear that Trump and Biden represent two sects when it comes to wearing a mask to help battle the Covid-19 pandemic. The president has been criticized for not wearing masks enough publicly, but he did not say he was against them, but argued the former vice president goes overboard in his support for them, saying every time he sees Biden, he's wearing a mask.
"I think masks are OK... I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen," Trump said.
Trump's supporters on social media jumped on the "biggest mask I've ever seen" comment, even taking to posting memes inspired by the unusual jab.
Comment: It was a messy start to the debate and a wild ride for the viewers. Moderator Chris Wallace had his hands full as cordial greetings quickly devolved into chaos:
Biden struggled to make his points while being interrupted incessantly by President Donald Trump. Biden tried to evade a question as to whether he would support adding more slots to the Supreme Court and eliminating the Senate filibuster rule if Democrats regain control, Trump badgered him with interruptions.
"Whatever position I take on that, that will become the issue," Biden said. "The issue is the American people should speak. You should go out and vote. You're in voting now. Vote and let your senators know how you feel."
"Are you going to pack the court," Trump interjected, before chirping: "He doesn't want to answer that question."
"I'm not going to answer the question," Biden said.
When Trump again tried to interrupt, suggesting that the Democrats would add "radical left" judges to the court, Biden lost his temper.
"Will you shut up man?" Biden said, his voice rising.
Trump interrupted at most every point that he found false or objectionable.
"Mr. President, I'm the moderator in this debate, and I'd like you to let me ask my question," Wallace said. "I guess I'm debating you, not him," Trump responded. While Biden and Wallace grew frustrated, many viewers were amused by the clash.
"Trump just takes over," independent journalist Tim Pool said on Twitter. "They just don't know how to deal with him."
