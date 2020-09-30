© Reuters/Brian Snyder



In Tuesday's debate,amid the Covid-19 pandemic.saying Americans want them to endwhen speaking about the economy.The president, who has been much more open to states reopening after shutting down to battle the pandemic, cited"It's almost like being in prison," Trump said of the effect of economic shutdowns on citizens.Biden retorted by saying only "millionaires and billionaires" have "done very well" during the shutdown and blasted Trump for insisting states with "increased cases and deaths" reopen.Though he did not directly endorse another full shutdown on the economy,adding that schools have not universally reopened because the administration refuses to spend the money to "do it safely."Trump said.Biden responded, setting up a stark contrast between the two candidates when it comes to the pandemic and the direction to move forward. Biden, however, revealed a confusing stance on federally-mandated economic shutdowns, since he also criticized Trump for jobs lost during the pandemic.It was also made clear thatto help battle the Covid-19 pandemic. The president has been criticized for not wearing masks enough publicly, but he did not say he was against them, but argued the former vice president goes overboard in his support for them, saying every time he sees Biden, he's wearing a mask.Trump said.Trump's supporters on social media jumped on the "biggest mask I've ever seen" comment, even taking to posting memes inspired by the unusual jab.