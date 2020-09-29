© Wikipedia



Is the prospect of a presidential debate too triggering? Well, the Ohio University hosting the showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has offered "presidential debate support spaces" for students traumatized by the face-off.President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden face off against each other on Tuesday night, in the first of three debates before November's election. The political slugfest takes place at Ohio's Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), and will be moderated by Fox News's Chris Wallace.It'll be watched by a studio audience of around 75 people, and by millions of Americans at home.CWRU reckons its students might be a bit overwhelmed by the debate, and has given them a "confidential safe space" in which to discuss their feelings about the political showdown. Running from Monday through to next Friday, these virtual counselling sessions will assuage the feelings of anyone hurt by Trump's insults or Biden's rambling policy proposals.As woke values took over corporate America in the last year or so, the 'safe space' culture of the university campus has largely fallen out of the news.The support spaces haven't proven that popular, though., suggesting they've either become hardened to Trump after four years, or they're saving the waterworks for after the show.