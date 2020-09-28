© WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Cody Beers

Wyoming Department of Transportation Public Relations Specialist Cody Beers said on Monday, Sept. 28 that a portion of Beartooth Highway has been closed.He noted there are 3-4 foot snow drifts at the summit of the pass."Beartooth Highway (US212) will remain closed until further notice from the Long Lake barricade on the Wyoming side of the Wyoming/Montana border to the MT/WY state line," Beers said.Beers said that the National Parks Service is monitoring the road."It may be reopened if the winter weather moderates," he added.