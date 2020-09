© AP/Bebeto Matthews



"They complained Brennan took a thesis [that Putin supported Trump] and decided he was going to ignore dissenting data and exaggerate the importance of that conclusion, even though they said it didn't have any real substance behind it."

© Victoria Jones/PA via AP/60 Minutes/YouTube/whitehouse.gov/KJN



"based on a large body of evidence that demonstrated not only what Russia was doing, but also its intent. And it's based on a number of different sources, collected human intelligence, technical intelligence."

"Some of the FBI source's [Steele's] reporting is consistent with the judgment in the assessment. The FBI source claimed, for example, that Putin ordered the influence effort with the aim of defeating Secretary Clinton, whom Putin 'feared and hated.'"

No Input From CIA's 'Russia House'

"It was not an intelligence assessment. It was not coordinated in the [intelligence] community or even with experts in Russia House. It was just a small group of people selected and driven by Brennan himself ... and Brennan did the editing."

"The ICA correctly found the Russians interfered in our 2016 election to hurt Secretary Clinton and help the candidacy of Donald Trump. Our review of the highly classified ICA and underlying intelligence found that this and other conclusions were well-supported. There is certainly no reason to doubt that the Russians' success in 2016 is leading them to try again in 2020, and we must not be caught unprepared."

Former CIA Director John Brennanon Russian interference in the 2016 election and assigned a political ally to take a lead role in writing it after career analysts disputed Brennan's take that Russian leader Vladimir Putin intervened in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump clinch the White House, according to two senior U.S. intelligence officials who have seen classified materials detailing Brennan's role in drafting the document.which had been launched by the FBI in 2016. It was picked up after the election by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who in the end found no proof that Trump or his campaign conspired with Moscow.The Obama administration publicly released a declassified version of the report — known as the— just two weeks before Trump took office, casting a cloud of suspicion over his presidency. Democrats and national media have cited the report to suggest Russia influenced the 2016 outcome and warn that Putin is likely meddling again to reelect Trump.He wants to know if the intelligence findings were juiced for political purposes.RealClearInvestigations has learned that one of the CIA operatives who helped Brennan draft the ICA,financially supported Hillary Clinton during the campaign and is identified last year by RCI as the Democratic national security "whistleblower" whose complaint led to Trump's impeachment, ending in Senate acquittal in January.The two officials said Brennan, who openly supported Clinton during the campaign,from the report, despite objections from some intelligence analysts who arguedThe dissenting analysts found that Moscow preferred Clinton because it judged she would work with its leaders, whereas it worried Trump would be too unpredictable. As secretary of state, Clinton tried to "reset" relations with Moscow to move them to a more positive and cooperative stage, while Trump campaigned on expanding the U.S. military, which Moscow perceived as a threat.These same analysts argued the Kremlin was generally trying to sow discord and disrupt the American democratic process during the 2016 election cycle. They also noted that Russia tried to interfere in the 2008 and 2012 races, many years before Trump threw his hat in the ring.A senior U.S intelligence official who participated in a 2018 review of the spycraft behind the assessment, which President Obama ordered after the 2016 election, said:He elaborated that the analysts saidthat Putin personally ordered "active measures" against the Clinton campaign to throw the election to Trump, even though the underlying intelligence was "weak."The review, conducted by the House Intelligence Committee, culminated in a lengthy report that was classified and locked in a Capitol basement safe soon after Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff took control of the committee in January 2019.The official saidwhich was the interagency analytical group Obama's top spook stood up to look into Russian influence operations during the 2016 election.which runs 50-plus pages, as a road map in his investigation of whether the Obama administration politicized intelligence while targeting the Trump campaign and presidential transition in an unprecedented investigation involving wiretapping and other secret surveillance.for several hours at CIA headquarters after obtaining his emails, call logs and other documents from the agency. Durham has also quizzed analysts and supervisors who worked on the ICA.A spokesman for Brennan said that, according to Durham, he is not the target of a criminal investigation and "only a witness to events that are under review." Durham's office did not respond to requests for comment.The senior intelligence official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, saidthat worked on the ICA. A Brennan protégé, she donated hundreds of dollars to Clinton's 2016 campaign, federal records show. In June, she gave $250 to the Biden Victory Fund.around the same time and worked the Russia beat together at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. From 2015 to 2018, Kendall-Taylor was detailed to thewhere she was deputy national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia.in that position at NIC, a unit of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that oversees the CIA and the other intelligence agencies.It's not clear if Ciaramella also played a role in the drafting of the January 2017 assessment. He was working in the White House as a CIA detailee at the time. The CIA declined comment.Kendall-Taylor did not respond to requests for comment, but she recently defended the ICA as a national security expert in a CBS 60 Minutes interview on Russia's election activities, arguing it was a slam-dunk caseBut the secret congressional review details how the ICA, which was hastily put together over 30 days at the direction of Obama intelligence czarIt was not farmed out to other key intelligence agencies for their input, and did not include an annex for dissent, among other extraordinary departures from past tradecraft.It did, however, includeHis claim that Putin had personally ordered cyberattacks on the Clinton campaign to help Trump winBrennan had briefed Democratic senators about allegations from the dossier on Capitol Hill.The appended summary, which the two intelligence sources say was written by Brennan loyalists, stated:Several allegations have been debunked, even by Steele's own primary source, who confessed to the FBI that he ginned the rumors up with some of his Russian drinking buddies to earn money from Steele.Former FBI Director James Comey told the Justice Department's watchdog that the Steele material, which he referred to as the "Crown material," was incorporated with the ICA because it was "corroborative of the central thesis of the assessment." "The IC analysts found it credible on its face," Comey said."The staff report makes it fairly clear the assessment was politicized and skewed to discredit Trump's election," said the second U.S. intelligence source, who also requested anonymity.Kendall-Taylor denied any political bias factored into the intelligence. "To suggest that there was political interference in that process is ridiculous," she recently told NBC News.Clapper tasked Gurganus, then detailed to NIC as its national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia, with coordinating the production of the ICA with Kendall-Taylor.They, in turn, worked closely with NIC's cybersecurity expertwho had been consulting with Democratic National Committee cybersecurity contractor CrowdStrike to gather intelligence on the alleged Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee computer system. (CrowdStrike's president has testified he couldn't say for sure Russian intelligence stole DNC emails, according to recently declassified transcripts.)Durham's investigators have focused on people who worked at NIC during the drafting of the ICA, according to recent published reports.The senior official who identified Kendall-Taylor saida department within Langley officially called the Center for Europe and Eurasia,The official noted that National Security Agency analysts also dissented from the conclusion that Putin personally sought to tilt the scale for Trump.The official said theFormer NSA Director Michael Rogers, who has testified that the conclusion about Putin and Trump "didn't have the same level of sourcing and the same level of multiple sources," reportedly has been cooperating with Durham's probe.The second senior intelligence official, who has read a draft of the still-classified House Intelligence Committee review, confirmed that career intelligence analysts complained that the ICA was tightly controlled and manipulated by Brennan, who previously worked in the Obama White House.as has been widely reported in the media, he said.Brennan's tight control over the process of drafting the ICA belies public claims the assessment reflected the "consensus of the entire intelligence community." His unilateral role also raises doubts about the objectivity of the intelligence.In his defense, Brennan has pointed to a recent Senate Intelligence Committee report that found "no reason to dispute the Intelligence Community's conclusions." Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va argued:including an entire section labeled "Putin Ordered Campaign to Influence U.S. Election." Still, it suggests elsewhere that conclusions are supported by intelligence with "varying substantiation" and with "differing confidence levels." It also notes "concerns about the use of specific sources."Adding to doubts, the committee relied heavily on the closed-door testimony of former Obama homeland security adviserwho met with Brennan and his "fusion team" at the White House before and after the election. The extent of Monaco's role in the ICA is unclear.Brennan last week pledged he would cooperate with two other Senate committees investigating the origins of the Russia "collusion" investigation.Several Republican lawmakers and former Trump officials are clamoring for the declassification and release of the secret House staff report on the ICA.said former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz, who reviewed the staff report while serving as chief of staff to then-National Security Adviser John Bolton.he told RCI.However, according to the intelligence official who worked on the ICA review,He explained that- a highly restricted Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information version that reveals the sourcing, and a more accessible Top Secret version that omits details about the sourcing.Unless the classification of compartmented findings can be downgraded, access to Brennan's questionable sourcing will remain highly restricted, leaving the underlying evidence conveniently opaque, the official said.