© Dhaka Tribune

At leastAbout 17,135 hectares of cropland has gone underwater in nine upazilas of Kurigram district during the fifth phase flooding triggered by the onrush of upstream water and heavy downpours.The flood can damage homesteads and croplands of thousands in the district, say residents of these areas., from 10pm on Saturday to 10am on Sunday.The BWDB office confirmed that all the rivers will follow a rising trend the following two days causing a fifth phase flood in the district.Meanwhile, at least 60,000 people are marooned and road communication has been snapped in many parts of Kurigram.A number of char areas including Kurigram Sadar upazila, Rajarhat upazila, Phulbari upazila and Ulipur upazilas were flooded, marooning these people.In some places, people took shelter on high roads and embankment with their livestock.Besides, a number of houses were washed away by the strong current of the Dharla River, while erosion took a serious turn in many areas, putting houses, educational institutions, roads and flood protection dams at risk.Kurigram Water Development Board Executive Engineer Ariful Islam said"Erosion took a serious turn at 20 points of Brahmaputra, Dharla, Dudhkumar and Teesta rivers and the work to protect the riverbanks is underway," said Islam.Flood showed no sign of improvement in the last couple of days but it may improve after two-three days, said the office.