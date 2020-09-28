© James Allan/New Zealand Herald



very unusual in how widespread the severe weather is

-20C

🥶 Aotearoa or Antarctica? 🐧

🌬️Chilly air➕ strong winds = sub zero "feel like" temps for some over the next couple of days. How does -10 in Invercargill on Tuesday sound? pic.twitter.com/WAsNHYT13c — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 27, 2020

✈️❄️ #SNOW update 11:30am: the snow has eased for now and our paths, roads and car parks have been cleared thanks to our Airport Operations Team. Here's a photo of our runway this morning 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/X3ByCo0cuj — Queenstown Airport (@NZQN) September 27, 2020

Temperatures in parts of the country feel minus 20 as 'significant weather event' hitsA spring weather bomb has battered New Zealand, closing roads,The country's Met service described the storm as "the worst of the season" and said it was the result of a low-pressure system moving up the country from Antarctica.Snow has fallen on the tourist hub of Queenstown where most flights in and out of the resort were cancelled on Monday. Flurries also fell at sea level in Wanaka, Dunedin and Te Anau.On Stewart Island, at the bottom of the country, snow was falling on Oban beach, the Met service reported. In Southland and Fiordland the severe weather coincided with lambing season.Snow was also forecast for beaches in Southland, Otago and Fiordland for two days but should clear by Wednesday.Multiple weather warnings and watches were issued for the bottom half of the South Island, as well as the capital city of Wellington where gale force northwesterly winds gusting up to 120km/ph were predicted. Gale force winds could extend as far as Napier, on the east coast of the North Island.