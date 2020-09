"For too long Section 230 has provided a shield for online platforms to operate with impunity. Ensuring that the internet is a safe, but also vibrant, open and competitive environment is vitally important to America. We therefore urge Congress to make these necessary reforms to Section 230 and begin to hold online platforms accountable both when they unlawfully censor speech and when they knowingly facilitate criminal activity online."

"wield immense, if not unprecedented, power to shape the interpretation of public events" and that "online platforms are engaging in selective censorship that is harming our national discourse."

"Section 230 was originally enacted to protect developing technology by providing that online platforms were not liable for the third-party content on their services or for their removal of such content in certain circumstances. This immunity was meant to nurture emerging internet businesses and to overrule a judicial precedent that rendered online platforms liable for all third-party content on their services if they restricted some harmful content," the DOJ said at the time.



"However, the combination of 25 years of drastic technological changes and an expansive statutory interpretation left online platforms unaccountable for a variety of harms flowing from content on their platforms and with virtually unfettered discretion to censor third-party content with little transparency or accountability."

Proposed draft legislation sent to Congress by the Justice Department on Wednesday takes aim at social media platforms by modifying Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, seeking togranted by the act andAttorney General William Barr said in a statement The Justice Department argued that online platforms have used the immunity from liability to censor certain types of lawful speech, and its proposal wouldIn particular, the Trump administration seeks towith regard to the way platforms will censor their users. The Justice Department also proposedwhich the agency argued wouldThe proposed changes come months after President Trump signed an executive order to combat what he views as unfair censorship The order claimed thatThe Justice Department issued a report in July that included the policy proposals that were integrated into the proposed legislation sent to Congress on Wednesday, signaling the department's intent to "update the outdated immunity for online platforms" under Section 230.Last summer, the Justice Department opened a sweeping antitrust review into online platforms.