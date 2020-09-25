Red sprites captured over the Sverdlovsk oblast in the summer of 2020. The abundance of nighttime thunderstorms this season has made it possible to capture this rare phenomenon in great detail:00:00 - sprite №1 close-up, real time00:10 - sprite №1 close-up, speed is slowed down 2 times00:13 - sprite №1 close-up, speed is slowed down 5 times00:19 - sprite №1, stack of frames00:27 - sprite №2 close-up, real time00:29 - sprite №2 close-up, speed slowed 2 times00:35 - sprite №2 close-up, speed is 5 times slower00:39 - sprite №2, stack of frames00:48 - sprite №3, real time00:52 - sprite №3 close-up, speed slowed 2 times00:56 - sprite №3 close-up, speed slowed down 5 times01:00 - sprite №3, stack of frames01:10 - sprites over thunderstorms south of Yekaterinburg, speed slowed down by 1.25 times01:40 - sprites over the thunderstorms north of Yekaterinburg, view from the allsky camera01:52 - stack of frames of bright sprites02:14 - sprites over thunderstorms north of Yekaterinburg, real time and x0.5 from speed02:57 - sprite №4 close-up, real time03:00 - sprite №4 close-up, speed slowed 2 times03:05 - sprite №4 close-up, speed slowed 5 times03:10 - sprite №4, stack of frames03:20 - sprites over thunderstorms north of Yekaterinburg03:38 - maps of thunderstorms with indication of the direction of the cameraLocation - Irbit, Sverdlovsk Oblast