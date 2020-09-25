sprites
Red sprites captured over the Sverdlovsk oblast in the summer of 2020. The abundance of nighttime thunderstorms this season has made it possible to capture this rare phenomenon in great detail:


00:00 - sprite №1 close-up, real time
00:10 - sprite №1 close-up, speed is slowed down 2 times
00:13 - sprite №1 close-up, speed is slowed down 5 times
00:19 - sprite №1, stack of frames
00:27 - sprite №2 close-up, real time
00:29 - sprite №2 close-up, speed slowed 2 times
00:35 - sprite №2 close-up, speed is 5 times slower
00:39 - sprite №2, stack of frames
00:48 - sprite №3, real time
00:52 - sprite №3 close-up, speed slowed 2 times
00:56 - sprite №3 close-up, speed slowed down 5 times
01:00 - sprite №3, stack of frames

01:10 - sprites over thunderstorms south of Yekaterinburg, speed slowed down by 1.25 times
01:40 - sprites over the thunderstorms north of Yekaterinburg, view from the allsky camera
01:52 - stack of frames of bright sprites
02:14 - sprites over thunderstorms north of Yekaterinburg, real time and x0.5 from speed
02:57 - sprite №4 close-up, real time
03:00 - sprite №4 close-up, speed slowed 2 times
03:05 - sprite №4 close-up, speed slowed 5 times
03:10 - sprite №4, stack of frames
03:20 - sprites over thunderstorms north of Yekaterinburg
03:38 - maps of thunderstorms with indication of the direction of the camera

Location - Irbit, Sverdlovsk Oblast