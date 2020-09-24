Earth Changes
Multiple coyote attacks on people reported at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base in North Carolina
Mark Price
The News and Observer
Wed, 23 Sep 2020 18:04 UTC
The News and Observer
Wed, 23 Sep 2020 18:04 UTC
after multiple people reported being attacked at the military facility by coyotes.
At least four attacks have occurred recently on the eastern side of the base, near the Wallace Creek area, officials said in a Facebook post.
Investigators did not give details of the injuries, but noted all victims "were running after dark in the vicinity."
The latest attack occurred at 4 a.m. Sept. 23. All the victims reported being near offices of the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Command when attacked, officials said.
"Until further notice, please do not run in this area after dark until the animal can be removed," the base said, adding people on base should "report any human encounters with coyotes."
The Facebook post prompted hundreds of responses within minutes, including some people who reported being followed by large coyotes on the 156,000-acre base. The facility includes pine forests, wetlands and coastline, according to Military.com.
Coyotes are an invasive species in North Carolina and it has been estimated the state has in excess of 50,000 spread across all 100 counties.
They are known for preying on cats and small dogs, and view larger dogs as a threat to be attacked, state wildlife experts say. Attacks on people, including children, are "extremely rare, the state wildlife resources commission reports.
However, multiple attacks on adults and children have been reported in North Carolina the past two years, including two 2018 cases in which coyotes attacked parents with a child.
Coyotes have also been suspected in the 2019 death of teacher Brenda Hamilton, 77, who was attacked in the small Beaufort County town of Pantego. Authorities have yet to determine what kind of animal killed her, but have said the DNA was canine.
"Normal coyote behavior is to be curious, but wary, when close to humans," the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reports. "Like other wildlife, they will become bold and habituated if people feed them, either purposely or inadvertently, such as with garbage or outdoor pet food."
At least four attacks have occurred recently on the eastern side of the base, near the Wallace Creek area, officials said in a Facebook post.
Investigators did not give details of the injuries, but noted all victims "were running after dark in the vicinity."
The latest attack occurred at 4 a.m. Sept. 23. All the victims reported being near offices of the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group Command when attacked, officials said.
"Until further notice, please do not run in this area after dark until the animal can be removed," the base said, adding people on base should "report any human encounters with coyotes."
The Facebook post prompted hundreds of responses within minutes, including some people who reported being followed by large coyotes on the 156,000-acre base. The facility includes pine forests, wetlands and coastline, according to Military.com.
Coyotes are an invasive species in North Carolina and it has been estimated the state has in excess of 50,000 spread across all 100 counties.
They are known for preying on cats and small dogs, and view larger dogs as a threat to be attacked, state wildlife experts say. Attacks on people, including children, are "extremely rare, the state wildlife resources commission reports.
However, multiple attacks on adults and children have been reported in North Carolina the past two years, including two 2018 cases in which coyotes attacked parents with a child.
Coyotes have also been suspected in the 2019 death of teacher Brenda Hamilton, 77, who was attacked in the small Beaufort County town of Pantego. Authorities have yet to determine what kind of animal killed her, but have said the DNA was canine.
"Normal coyote behavior is to be curious, but wary, when close to humans," the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reports. "Like other wildlife, they will become bold and habituated if people feed them, either purposely or inadvertently, such as with garbage or outdoor pet food."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Multiple coyote attacks on people reported at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base in North Carolina
- No more 'foreigners' & 'fare dodgers': Berlin introduces new 'sensitive language' guidelines for public employees & shocks public
- 2 officers shot in Louisville amid protests over Breonna Taylor charges, 1 suspect in custody
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn 'Arabi's Alchemy of Human Happiness: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- Determined to raze California to the ground, Governor Newsom signs order banning new gas-fueled cars by 2035
- The true allies that are calling for Assange's immediate release: Lula, Rousseff, Morales, Zapatero, Corbyn, Correa, Paul, Galloway, Gravel, Varoufakis...
- New video compilation and analysis reveals the truth about Kyle Rittenhouse's fateful night in Kenosha
- Caving: Wells Fargo CEO promises more 'diversity' after woke backlash over 'limited pool of black talent' remark
- The only good "white ally" is a dead white ally
- Leaked docs show US branches of Deutsche Bank funneled funds to ISIS
- NASA: Asteroid will fly by Earth closer than our satellites - today
- 'These are hidden deaths.' Over 1,000 likely died early due to California's wildfire smoke
- 5 of the 6 largest wildfires in California history are burning right now
- 60-year-old woman mauled to death by tiger in Maharashtra, India - 27 such fatalities this year for the state
- UK's Tory gov greenlight 'up to 55,000' evictions as country reimposes regional lockdowns
- Grizzly bear kills hunter in Alaska
- Pentagon says STILL no evidence for NYT's 'Russian bounties' story as US envoy hails Moscow's support for Afghan peace talks
- Democrats propose sweeping bill to curb 'presidential abuses', or so they claim
- Eruption at Sangay volcano hits Ecuadorian banana output - 55,000 hectares under carpet of ash
- ICE slams 'willfully uncooperative' NYPD for releasing wanted felon 10 TIMES before he's nabbed on federal firearms charges
- Determined to raze California to the ground, Governor Newsom signs order banning new gas-fueled cars by 2035
- The true allies that are calling for Assange's immediate release: Lula, Rousseff, Morales, Zapatero, Corbyn, Correa, Paul, Galloway, Gravel, Varoufakis...
- Leaked docs show US branches of Deutsche Bank funneled funds to ISIS
- UK's Tory gov greenlight 'up to 55,000' evictions as country reimposes regional lockdowns
- Pentagon says STILL no evidence for NYT's 'Russian bounties' story as US envoy hails Moscow's support for Afghan peace talks
- Democrats propose sweeping bill to curb 'presidential abuses', or so they claim
- ICE slams 'willfully uncooperative' NYPD for releasing wanted felon 10 TIMES before he's nabbed on federal firearms charges
- Biden says Cindy McCain will endorse him
- Best of the Web: Revealed: Sir Patrick Vallance has £600,000 shareholding in firm contracted to develop vaccines
- Russia wants to ban latest encryption technology to prevent internet users bypassing state-imposed blocks & filters
- Bloomberg pays fines for 32,000 felons in Florida so they can vote (Update)
- Best of the Web: Trump imposes ban on companies peddling woke ideology from working with US government
- GOP Sen. Mitt Romney says he won't block vote on Trump Supreme Court nominee, clearing path for Republicans
- Senate report sets forth details of Hunter Biden's extensive foreign business dealings — and Obama officials' determination to ignore them
- China jails outspoken tycoon, former party member Ren Zhiqiang for 18 years for graft
- Best of the Web: Assange's removal from embassy was coordinated on 'direct orders from the US president', court told
- Silence of the hypocrites: The US uses the compliant Guardian's hack reporting to justify jailing Assange for life
- Democrats cry 'fascism' as Florida Gov. DeSantis proposes making participation in 'disorderly assemblies' a felony
- Pentagon redirected pandemic funds to defense contractors: report
- Explosive GOP Report: Hunter Biden's alleged connections to Russian trafficking rings, Chinese and criminal activity
- No more 'foreigners' & 'fare dodgers': Berlin introduces new 'sensitive language' guidelines for public employees & shocks public
- 2 officers shot in Louisville amid protests over Breonna Taylor charges, 1 suspect in custody
- New video compilation and analysis reveals the truth about Kyle Rittenhouse's fateful night in Kenosha
- Caving: Wells Fargo CEO promises more 'diversity' after woke backlash over 'limited pool of black talent' remark
- The only good "white ally" is a dead white ally
- 'CNN badly misreported this': Edward Snowden debunks news story reporting he 'agreed' to give money from his book to US government
- Best of the Web: "Do you remember a winter without a cold?"
- Is evidence masks don't work being purged from the internet?
- U-Haul seen distributing shields, potential weapons to Louisville rioters rented to Holly Zoller of Soros-connected Louisville Bail Project
- Flashback: Black Lives Matter organizer charged with human trafficking and prostitution
- Letters from the politically homeless
- Flashback: South Korean national and hundreds charged worldwide in takedown of largest darknet child pornography website, funded by bitcoin
- Best of the Web: Extraditing the WikiLeaks boss to the US violates British sovereignty, threatens press freedom, and is a politically motivated kidnap
- Seattle City Council snowflakes override mayor to reduce police funding and staff
- Best of the Web: Bojo's new restrictions are destructive, senseless and may be indefinite. The UK a freedom-loving nation? What a sick joke
- Spotify employees flexing muscles to CENSOR Joe Rogan are getting their revenge, even if it means killing their cash cow
- US journalist investigating Western corruption found dead in Istanbul under 'suspicious' circumstances
- Flashback: The never-ending war on conservative minorities
- A second UK Covid-19 lockdown is doomed to fail: Brits have no faith in their leaders, won't comply
- NYPD officer charged with spying on Tibetans for China
- Chromium steel was first made in ancient Persia millennium earlier than previously thought
- Four-thousand-year-old textile mill unearthed in western Turkey
- Wizard battles and demon circles revealed in newly translated Christian sect texts
- Why did the US stupidly invade Iraq in 2003? Remarkable new book is the most exhaustive look yet
- Early evidence for humans in Arabia: Track of 120,000-year-old footprints discovered
- DNA studies show Vikings weren't all Scandinavians
- Mysterious Disappearance: 5 missing aircraft that still baffle investigators today
- First ever preserved grown-up cave bear found - even its nose tissue is intact
- Native American settlement discovered by drones beneath Kansas pasture
- Best of the Web: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. tells Ron Paul that he believes JFK was assassinated by the CIA
- New evidence shows ancient hunters stayed in frozen Northern Europe rather than migrate to warmer areas
- Climate change implicated in downfall of Indus Valley Civilization
- Biden teaches history: 'A black guy invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison'
- 'Upside down houses' built for the dead in Stone Age tomb in Orkney
- Trove of undersea figurines point to ancient Phoenician cult
- Lactose tolerance spread throughout Europe in only a few thousand years
- Study of the death beliefs of Bronze Age people
- The long history of comet phobia
- 'Mammoth central' found at Mexico's Santa Lucia airport construction site
- Best of the Web: A warning from history: The Carrington event was not unique
- NASA: Asteroid will fly by Earth closer than our satellites - today
- Mass death of elephants in Botswana claimed to be due to cyanobacteria, death of 25 more in Zimbabwe remains unexplained - UPDATE
- No speed limit in the superfluid universe says new research
- 'Bandage' developed to rebuild broken bone
- Strange, glowing ultraviolet aurora detected around a comet
- SOTT Focus: Lies, Damned Lies and Health Statistics - the Deadly Danger of False Positives
- Sea ice has much greater impact on climate, triggered last Little Ice Age - study
- New Comet C/2020 S3 (Erasmus)
- Incoming: At least 5 space rocks headed towards Earth this week, as Japan extends its Hayabusa2 asteroid-hunter mission
- Quantitative model suggests why we need sleep, and what happens during sleep
- When tectonic plates move, what happens to Google Maps?
- Russia's Rezonans-NE Radar, capable of tracking hypersonic and stealth targets
- Two asteroids set to cross Earth's orbit just hours apart as another Great Pyramid-sized space rock barrels our way
- Unique supernova explosion discovered by researchers
- Rising in the north, setting in the south: Covid-19 in the USA
- Unmasked
- Study raises questions about sleep's role
- Geologists and seismologists are fascinated by 'precariously balanced rocks'
- Men and women have different circadian rhythms says new study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Opening One's Mind to the Implications of Intelligent Design
- Multiple coyote attacks on people reported at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base in North Carolina
- 'These are hidden deaths.' Over 1,000 likely died early due to California's wildfire smoke
- 5 of the 6 largest wildfires in California history are burning right now
- 60-year-old woman mauled to death by tiger in Maharashtra, India - 27 such fatalities this year for the state
- Grizzly bear kills hunter in Alaska
- Eruption at Sangay volcano hits Ecuadorian banana output - 55,000 hectares under carpet of ash
- 144,000 displaced by flooding - 60,000 hectares of crops damaged - 21,000 domestic animals killed in Afar, Ethiopia - a million affected across the country since July
- Heavy rain swamps Mumbai, India - nearly 16 inches in 48 hours
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Out of place floods, hurricanes and freeze events
- UK town hit by fourth earthquake in two weeks
- Giant fissure opens up in the Mexico's Jiménez desert
- Lightning strike injures 14 teens at soccer game in Switzerland
- 307 killed, 100 missing due to floods and landslides in past 3 months across Nepal
- China experiences 21 large-scale floods in 2020, setting historical record
- Beta makes landfall in Texas, tying century-old record for named storms in a year
- 380 whales dead in worst mass stranding in Australia's history
- Lightning kills airplane technician at Hanoi airport, Vietnam
- Hundreds of dead birds found in Eagle County, Colorado and also in New Mexico well before snowstorm struck on September 9
- Changbai Mountain in Jilin province, China gets early snow
- Temperatures have been FALLING for the past 8,000 years
- Meteor fireball streaks over Western Europe
- Mystery after 'unbelievably loud bang' heard over Suffolk, England
- Mysterious tremor, deafening bang that 'shook homes' leaves Snowdonia, Wales residents baffled
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball stunningly captured over Djuma Game Reserve, South Africa
- Amateur astronomer discovers kilometer-size asteroid
- Loud boom heard in Kilkenny, Ireland - again!
- Meteor fireball booms over California in stunning video - ''That was a close call'
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Sep. 4)
- Meteor fireball spotted in background of news bulletin in Sydney
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on September 3
- Pennies from heaven: Meteorites worth thousands of dollars rain upon Brazilian town
- Mystery as massive boom shakes homes across Merseyside, UK
- Stunning meteor fireball seen in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Amateur skywatcher spots 'huge green' meteor fireball over Union, Oregon
- Loud home-rattling boom heard across west Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on August 22
- Like a full moon: 2nd meteor fireball since July 2 dazzles Japan's skies
- Flashing meteor seen over western Croatia during Perseids
- The heroic CDC insider William Crews ripped Anthony Fauci and the CDC
- A 2020 study revealed: Unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children
- Chlamydia & gonorrhea rates in younger US women SOAR, as health experts raise alarm over drop in tests during pandemic
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The True Cost of the Covid Lockdown
- Brucellosis outbreak in China linked to animal vaccine factory sickens thousands
- Best of the Web: Ben Swann: Vaccine study halted over "serious adverse side effects" - UPDATE: AstraZeneca jab showing adverse effects
- Injectable biochip for SARS-CoV-2 detection near FDA approval
- Good news! Butter booms to sales not seen since 1965
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Health News Censorship on the Rise
- AstraZeneca suspends US COVID-19 vaccine trial amid serious concerns, trials continue in South Africa
- How ultra-processed food is ageing our cells
- Sputnik V launched: Russia dispatches first batches of pioneering Covid-19 vaccine to all of its 85 regions
- Best of the Web: Will new COVID vaccine make you transhuman?
- How the 'lost art' of breathing can impact sleep and resilience
- Will safety and effectiveness be ignored due to political pressure for COVID vaccine?
- After reliability of trial data questioned, creators of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine send 'detailed responses' to Lancet questions
- Coronavirus: What do we know about the artemisia plant?
- Drugs that block acetylcholine speed up cognitive decline - study
- COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Oxford University and AstraZeneca on hold after 'unexplained illness'
- Low-dose electrical stimulation reduces dyslexia deficits, study finds
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn 'Arabi's Alchemy of Human Happiness: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- At what point in its development can a human being feel pain?
- Scientists say your mind isn't confined to your brain, or even your body
- Face-to-face connectedness, oxytocin and your vagus nerve
- Meta-analysis indicates the Mozart effect might be the real thing
- Unconscious learning underlies belief in God; stronger beliefs in people who can unconsciously predict complex patterns
- Factors involved in psychopathy and schizophrenia already present in newborn brain cells
- The high price of perpetual fear
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with John Buchanan: Alfred North Whitehead - A Philosophy For Our Time
- Children use both brain hemispheres to understand language, unlike adults says new finding
- Best of the Web: Will you choose freedom?
- Scientists induce psychedelic-like experiences from a placebo alone
- More entitled people get angrier after experiencing bad luck
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Alan Francis: The Fourth Way, Taoism and Spiritual Development
- Massive study suggests dreams are really continuations of reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- I was raped by whoever Trump picks to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court
- Instant karma! Angry driver screaming at Trump supporters and flipping the bird rear-ends car in front of police
- Wife completely fine with the patriarchy as long as it mows the lawn every weekend
- Nobel prize? Trump forges peace deal between elves, dwarves
- Miracle cure! Mental health experts suggest logging off social media, then backing over all your electronic devices with a van
- Democrats reveal they have planted dynamite all around nation and will blow it up if Biden isn't elected
- U-Haul introduces new line of armored War Rigs: Perfect for Californians fleeing state's post-apocalyptic wasteland
- Babylon Bee explains it all for you: Creationism versus Evolution
- Rioters beginning to worry they can no longer loot safely
- Ingenuity, resolve, class: Man avoids wearing face mask on Tenerife flight by making tube of Pringles last four hours
- Breaking! Anonymous White House source claims Trump punched a baby!
- The woke creation myth: The genesis of injustice
- Best of the Web: Hancock's Half-Hour
- Eavesdropping on the Russkies: Let's poison somebody!
- Move over NFL: With professional sports canceled, Jordan Peterson to host first televised lobster fights
- Satire with a sting: Hollywood elites rush to normalize pedophilia before they're all outed by Ghislaine Maxwell
- CNN hires this is fine dog to report on riots
- Award-winning investigative journalist ridiculed on Twitter after calling out Ivanka Trump for 'LEGOGATE' fib
- Powerful: Protesters spell out 'love' with burning homes and businesses
- Cat lobby endorses Trump in hopes Americans will go back to work and leave them alone
Street art in Melbourne, Australia
Quote of the Day
Freedom is indivisible, and when one man is enslaved, all are not free.
- John F. Kennedy
Recent Comments
Its just insane what we're seeing here. Complete and total destruction of the Western world quite on purpose.... They're not even hiding it.
Something must be breaking. I couldn't believe my eyes this morning as CBS had Assanges wife(and former attorney) on for an interview, with her...
Nathan [Link] [Link]
Oh yes, Rains are here too! Thank you Linda May!
Got a flu-like sickness for the first time in years after christmas, relatives who had been sick visited, wasnt too bad apart from the headaches...