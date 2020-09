© DANIEL KIM



Dense wildfire smoke that blanketed the state for weeks in August and early September — contributing to dangerous air quality from the San Francisco Bay area to Sacramento to Fresno and beyond — may have contributed to the deaths of hundreds of Californians and sent thousands more to the emergency room, Stanford University researchers say.Massive amounts of smoke pumped out from California's infernos sent soot levels soaring across Northern California from Silicon Valley to Fresno and here in the Sacramento region, with lethal consequences, especially for the state's senior population, the researchers showed.About 6 million Californians are age 65 or older. Using Medicare data, the researchers say dense concentrations of smoke between the beginning of August and early September contributed to some 1,200 deaths that would not otherwise have happened and 4,800 additional visits to hospitals' emergency rooms.A single day of increased soot levels over the next month raises the death estimates to 3,000, the study estimated."These are hidden deaths. These are people who were probably already sick but for whom air pollution made them even sicker," Marshall Burke, deputy director of Stanford's Center on Food Security and the Environment, told the San Jose Mercury News The deaths were among those 65 or older. A majority had preexisting heart or respiratory conditions. And there are caveats from whether wildfire smoke has the same effect as overall particulate pollution to the relationship between air quality and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."Clean air is much more important than we realize," Burke told the Mercury News. "When you look at it on a population level, you can see very clearly that breathing clean air has huge public health benefits and breathing dirty air has disastrous consequences."The Sacramento region, for example sat in the unhealthy range of 150-200 on the AQI for 10 days during a period ranging from Aug. 19 until Sept. 18. The air was unhealthy for sensitive groups on nine other days in that time-frame.The potential health consequences of exposure to wildfire smoke can go well beyond the coughing, sore throats and the watery eyes that most Californians have experienced over the last few weeks.There are estimates, he said, that 300,000 premature deaths worldwide are related to poor air quality due to wildfires.