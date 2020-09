© JOSH EDELSON/AFP



And the destruction is only expected to grow.

© KYLE GRILLOT/AFP



Five of the six largest wildfires in California state history have been sparked in the past two months — and they're all still raging.The state's most aggressive fire, August Complex, has so far scorched nearlyRounding out the all-time top six are four other blazes still currently burning, according to the agency and The Sacramento Bee , which first reported the staggering toll.While the SCU and LNU Lightning complexes were each considered 98% contained as of Sunday and Tuesday, firefighters are still battling to get the other fires under control.The North Complex was deemed 75% contained as of early Wednesday while the Creek Fire was considered 32% contained.The enormous August Complex blaze was still only 39% contained as of Wednesday morning.