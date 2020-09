Fun facts for the day: There have only been two years that the NHC has had to tap into the Greek Alphabet to name storms; the last time being in 2005. Last night, #Beta made history as the first Greek named storm to make landfall in the U.S. #txwx #stxwx — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) September 22, 2020

Tropical Depression Beta touched down in Texas Monday night as a tropical storm, marking the first time a Greek-named storm has ever made landfall in the continental United States.Beta made landfall around 10 p.m. local time along the Matagorda Peninsula with sustained winds of 45 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.It was eventually downgraded to a tropical depression on Tuesday,Beta is weakening as it continues to move inland over Texas and onto Louisiana and Mississippi through the end of the weekaccording to the National Hurricane Center.The National Weather Service said the last time the National Hurricane Center had to turn to the Greek alphabet was in 2005, and that Beta made history as the first Greek-named storm to make landfall in the U.S.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Beta left streets flooded in parts of the city, but that no buildings were reported flooded, the AP reported."It's going to be moving very slowly heading east and until it clears and gets on the east side of Houston, we're going to have to deal with these rain bands," he said., according to the Louisiana Department of Health.