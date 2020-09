© REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo



Facebook said Tuesday that it has a plan in case there is violent unrest in the wake of the US election, and that it would restrict content on its platform in such a scenario.Nick Clegg, Facebook's head of global affairs, told The Financial Times in an interview that the company has plans in place in case of widespread chaos.Clegg did not elaborate on exactly what measures Facebook is considering.He said big decisions will fall to executives like him and COO Sheryl Sandberg, and that Zuckerberg will be able to overrule decisions.Clegg's interview echoed concerns raised in an interview CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave to Axios earlier this month , discussing the potential for "civil unrest" in the wake of the vote.Clegg said the company was ready for a range of situations.Facebook did not elaborate on its plans to the FT, claiming that knowledge of its plans could allow some people to work out how to overcome its restrictions.He said that Facebook "obviously" can do that again.A source familiar with Facebook's workings told the FT that Facebook has used military scenario planners to decide how it should respond to around 70 different outcomes in the US.