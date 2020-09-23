© Twitter / @philabouzeid

A powerful explosion has occurred in the southern Lebanese village of Qana. Footage from the scene shows a large plume of smoke and dust emerging from the site of the blast, which reportedly hit a Hezbollah-owned property.The explosion rocked the village on Tuesday, multiple videos emerging online show.Imagery from the scene suggests the explosion caused heavy damage to buildings nearby.Several people were injured by the blast, Reuters is reporting, citing security sources. Exact figures were not immediately available.