© RIA Novosti / Ilya Timin

The first snow fell in the Sverdlovsk region, reports RIA News It is noted that currently there is rainfall in the region in the form of wet snow."The snow cover did not have time to form," the agency's correspondent reports.. On September 21, cloudy weather with clearings and light rain is expected in the city. The thermometer will reach plus 5-7 degrees.We will remind,Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that from Tuesday, September 22, Indian summer will come in the Central Federal District of the Russian Federation.