Japan's iconic Mount Fuji got its first dusting of snow of the season, the central Japan city of Fujiyoshida in Yamanashi Prefecture announced on Sept. 21.According to the city, cooler temperatures prevailing over the four-day long weekend that started on Sept. 19 turned rain that had been falling on the mountain into snow, leaving a light sprinkling of the white stuff near the peak.Mount Fuji's first observed snowfall in 2019 came on Oct. 23, over a month later than this year.