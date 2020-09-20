wildfire
Emergency crews responded to a wildfire on the Amad mountain in Saudi Arabia's Taif region on September 16 and 17.

The fire broke out on September 16 and no deaths or casualties were reported, the Saudi state-owned Al-Arabiya reported.

Footage shared by Taif News, a local news account, shows the fire in Amad mountain. Saudi Civil Defense tweeted on the afternoon of September 17 that fire suppression and control operation were continuing.



Credit: Taif News (@ksa_taiff) via Storyful