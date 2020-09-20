Earth Changes
Huge wildfire breaks out in Saudi Arabia's Taif region
Yahoo! News
Thu, 17 Sep 2020 19:27 UTC
The fire broke out on September 16 and no deaths or casualties were reported, the Saudi state-owned Al-Arabiya reported.
Footage shared by Taif News, a local news account, shows the fire in Amad mountain. Saudi Civil Defense tweeted on the afternoon of September 17 that fire suppression and control operation were continuing.
Credit: Taif News (@ksa_taiff) via Storyful
Unfiltered photograph of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Fransisco on September 10th, 2020... at 10:45am
