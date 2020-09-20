One person was reported missing on Saturday and dozens faced evacuation from their homes after torrential rain hit southern France, authorities said.A similar amount cut off 10 departmental roads in the Gard, among them one in the Pont-d'Herault municipality, with prefectural sources indicating one village was isolated as a result.and some 650 rescue personnel were mobilised for three further operations as some 200 people were led to safety in two villages.Regional sub-prefect Jean Rampn told AFP that all people at risk had been moved to more secure areas.Regional fire brigade spokesman Eric Agrinier told BFMTV thatThe mayor of one commune, Anduze, some 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of Montpellier, told AFP around 100 houses on low ground had had to be evacuated.She added that two local schools had been opened to provide overnight shelter as yet more rain, forecast to last until the early hours before moving further east, cascaded down across the late evening.The commune saw 98 centimetres over just 10 hours in an even worse downpour in 1900.Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he would visit the region Sunday afternoon along with Barbara Pompili, minister for ecological transition.The adjacent Herault department was also hit by severe storms.Heavy rainfall had blocked several roads from the early hours, prompting local authorities to urge people to stay at home.Source: AFP