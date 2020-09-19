Tropical Cyclone Noul
At least 4 people died in flash flooding and landslides after heavy monsoon rainfall in Myanmar.

According to local media reports heavy rainfall early on 16 September caused flooding and landslides in Mandalay Region.

At least four people died in Mogok Township (also known as Moekok) in Pyin Oo Lwin district, after a creek broke its banks triggering landslides in the surrounding hillsides. Around 24 houses were damaged or destroyed and 56 people were evacuated.

Figures from Myanmar's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology show 168 mm of rain fell in 24 hours to 16 September in Mogok and a further 138 mm the following day.

Meanwhile Myanmar government sources report that heavy rains in Wuntho, Sagaing Region on 13 September inundated roads and forced some families to evacuate their homes.

Tropical Cyclone "Noul"

Tropical Cyclone Noul is likely to bring further heavy rainfall over the coming days, Myanmar's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology warned.

Noul made landfall in Thua Thien Hue Province of Vietnam on 18 September, as a tropical storm, and later moved inland over central Laos. The storm is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression as it moves westward inland over eastern Thailand. Media report that more than 500,000 people are being evacuated in the central provinces of Vietnam.