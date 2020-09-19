In a freak incident, a couple was electrocuted after being struck by lightning while returning to Paradgaon village on a bike from Bramhapuri on Friday evening.The victims have been identified as Pintu Raut, 30, and his wife Gunjan, 26.Pintu's body was found near the bike by the roadside, while his Gunjan's body was lying on road.The police have registered a case and are investigating.