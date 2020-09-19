lightning
In a freak incident, a couple was electrocuted after being struck by lightning while returning to Paradgaon village on a bike from Bramhapuri on Friday evening.

The victims have been identified as Pintu Raut, 30, and his wife Gunjan, 26. The duo had gone to Bramhapuri for some work and was returning when lightning struck them near Bhagwati Rice Mill in Udapur village. The duo was thrown from the bike after the impact and died on the spot.

Pintu's body was found near the bike by the roadside, while his Gunjan's body was lying on road.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.