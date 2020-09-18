In this photo provided by Frederic Larson, the Golden Gate Bridge is seen at 11am Wednesday morning in San Francisco, amid a smoky, orange hue caused by the ongoing wildfires
© AP
In this photo provided by Frederic Larson, the Golden Gate Bridge is seen at 11am Wednesday morning in San Francisco, amid a smoky, orange hue caused by the ongoing wildfires
With record amounts of smoke from the U.S west coast wildfires now drifting past NYC, you have to ask if the sunlight blocking will cause unusual cold and snow this autumn. Chinese farmers hoarding wheat because higher prices are being paid by traders than the government mandated price, this is causing shortages in China's National Strategic Grain Reserves. Still no sunspots on our Sun as Solar Cycle 25 is a non-starter.


Sources