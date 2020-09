Attorney General William Barr claimed that, "other than slavery," calls for a national lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic were "the greatest intrusion on civil liberties." Barr spoke Wednesday as part of a Hillsdale College event recognizing Constitution Day, making several comments about the constitutional implications of coronavirus-related lockdowns. Barr explained.Barr also accused state and local leaders, many of whom had imposed such lockdowns , of treating their citizens like children who were incapable of making informed decisions for themselves.Barr continued, adding,Barr also raised eyebrows with several other comments from that same event, criticizing prosecutors for " political headhunting " and arguing that