Puppet Masters
Trump fielding roughly five times more reporter questions than Biden since July
New York Post
Wed, 16 Sep 2020 02:11 UTC
That number is five times the amount of queries that Biden answered between July 19 and Sept. 15, a review of the candidates' interviews and briefings shows.
Trump answered a total of 1,141 questions from a Washington press corps that he maintains is openly hostile to his administration, while Biden responded to just 274 questions from local networks and liberal cable news channels like CNN and MSNBC.
During the week of Aug. 9, the president took 196 questions from journalists while Biden answered just three.
Biden has repeatedly dodged questions from embeds covering his campaign and rejected Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace's request for an interview in July after Trump sat for a hard-hitting interrogation with him.
Undeterred, the respected TV presenter said he would continue asking Biden's campaign for a sit-down each week. Ironically, Wallace will moderate the first presidential debate in Cleveland later this month.
Biden took zero questions from reporters during an eight-day period in late July and early August, according to the data.
After formally introducing Kamala Harris as his vice president on Aug. 12, the septuagenarian candidate sat for just one interview — with People magazine — over another nine-day period.
Even after significantly ramping up his travel following months of total isolation in his Delaware basement, the former vice president continues to spurn questions from reporters covering his events.
He denied he was "hiding" in his basement during a May interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, saying he was trying to set an example by staying at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The former senator, who overcame a stutter as a child, has admitted being a "gaffe machine," and the bitter Democratic primary was checkered with Biden's verbal fumbles, like when he called a female student a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier." In June, he did it again, calling a reporter covering one of his events a "lying dog face."
Trump has frequently bemoaned the fact that his opponent — whom he recently dubbed "Hidin' Biden" — has fielded barely any questions from the media in months.
"I'm answering questions all day long — every time I pass reporters, I'll stop. I'll say, 'Go ahead, what do you want to know?' I'll go give it," the president told Fox News' Sean Hannity last month.
"The other thing is they're so nice to him. I mean these reporters are so nice, they'll ask him the simplest questions," he continued. "I've never seen anything like it."
The two candidates have sparred at long range amid the pandemic and historic civil unrest but will finally come face to face at the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29.
Reports have emerged that Trump is spurning traditional preparation for the three debates, instead trusting his instincts.
Biden himself has repeatedly told reporters he is looking forward to debating, while dismissing questions about his mental acuity.
Comment: Given the major discrepancy of interaction with the media between Trump and Biden, a question arises: If Biden can't answer questions without a script, how can he run the country?
Wow: Joe Biden's staff won't even let him do a "spontaneous" Q&A session without a script. Is he really that far gone?
Obsessive scripting is the only explanation for what happened at last week's Biden question-and-answer session with AFL-CIO union members, when the candidate responded to a young barista's query with the non sequitur, "Move it up here" — then paused.
Anyone who's been following Biden's travails recognizes those words as a cue to his aides to jog the teleprompter, as he's done time and again in recent weeks. (Why an experienced politician with a top-notch staff keeps having this trouble is also worrisome.)
Anyway, after the pause, Joe launched into his "off the cuff" response — which was utter boilerplate: "You know, there used to be a basic bargain in this country, that workers shared in the wealth they helped create." It's beyond appalling that Biden would need reminding of that trope.
His aides won't even discuss the elephant in the room.
After the AFL-CIO footage made the rounds, Fox News' Bret Baier put the obvious question to TJ Ducklo, the campaign's national press secretary:
"Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during local interviews or to answer Q&As with supporters?"
Ducklo ducked the question — repeatedly, before finally saying, "I am not going to allow the Trump campaign to funnel their questions through Fox News and get me to respond to that."
There's your answer.
Time and again, teleprompter troubles have exposed the fact that Biden is just reading his lines in what his campaign pretends are real conversations with supporters, like Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
He's not even answering reporters' questions off the cuff: "Look, Venezuela topline message is . . ." he told an NBC Miami reporter — obviously just reading the talking points he was handed in advance. He's also given multiple interviews with his eyes down, clearly relying on prepared notes in his lap.
This simply is not the Joe Biden of decades past, who might put his foot in his mouth but never needed a script to say what he thinks. If he can no longer answer even softball questions without the aid of his overseers, who will really be calling the shots if he wins the White House?
They would probably get Killary stuffed when she kicks the bucket and have her at the main entrance at the DNC 'greeting' all visitors on arrival. To them, that would be cool.
Bunch of ghouls!