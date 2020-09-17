Earth Changes
55-ton sperm whale washes ashore at South Ballina, Australia
nbnnews.com.au
Sat, 12 Sep 2020 20:30 UTC
Crown lands was today joined by members of the public helping to recover the deceased mammal, which weighs more than 50,000 kilograms.
"The whale is a sperm whale and it's about 17 metres long certainly the largest one that I've heard of in New South Wales before...We're really keen to learn as much science from this animal as we possibly can," Susan Crocetti from National Parks and Wildlife Service said.
There's no telling how the whale died.
A post mortem report will be completed.
Reader Comments
Also, I didn't notice where this occurred, 'South Ballina', which would have been interesting if it had been a 'baleen whale', but as we scrimshaw fans know, sperm whales are toothed whales.
R.C.
R.C.
RC
I always wonder at the ocean while all the serious surfers are out there waiting, And meantime I have had half a dozen shore runs on my little boogie board and lots of laughs - now that is fun. Look like a beached whale though.
RC
If the waters are too hot for the marine life then they are also too hot for the plankton to thrive, and plankton is responsible for producing 70% of the earths oxygen supply by exactly the same photosynthesis process that the trees of the Forrest use to convert CO2 to oxygen.
Also the hotter the ocean the more turbulent the weather. Add that to the Chem trail weather modification programs and we are a long way down this rabbit hole.
R.C.