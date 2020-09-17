Surf Life Saving Far North Coast is urging people to stay away from Patchs Beach at South Ballina after a whale washed up late yesterday.Crown lands was today joined by members of the public helping to recover the deceased mammal, which weighs more than 50,000 kilograms."The whale is a sperm whale and it's about 17 metres long certainly the largest one that I've heard of in New South Wales before...We're really keen to learn as much science from this animal as we possibly can," Susan Crocetti from National Parks and Wildlife Service said.There's no telling how the whale died.A post mortem report will be completed.