Flooding hit the country's capital, Praia, as well as other parts of Santiago. Several major roads were blocked, and bridges, buildings and cars damaged. Damage to farmland was also reported. One person, believed to be a young child, died after being swept away by flood waters in Praia. The government reported damage in several districts of the city, including Achada Mato, Jamaica, São Paulo and Fonton. The city recorded around 80mm of rain in 24 hours to 12 September.
The country's National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INMG) issued severe weather warnings on 11 September. INMG said the heavy rainfall was the result of "a tropical wave that is associated with a large area of convection producing showers and thunderstorms."
Further heavy rainfall was reported in Mindelo, a port city on São Vicente island, 13 to 14 September.
Social Media
As fortes #chuvas das últimas horas em Cabo Verde🇨🇻 provocaram já avultados danos e a perda de uma vida.— Meteo Trás-os-Montes - Portugal (@MeteoTrasMontPT) September 12, 2020
Os agricultores vêem na chuva a esperança de um bom ano agrícola. pic.twitter.com/OSm2XI8Vvp