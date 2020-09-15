Social Media

As fortes #chuvas das últimas horas em Cabo Verde🇨🇻 provocaram já avultados danos e a perda de uma vida.

Os agricultores vêem na chuva a esperança de um bom ano agrícola. pic.twitter.com/OSm2XI8Vvp — Meteo Trás-os-Montes - Portugal (@MeteoTrasMontPT) September 12, 2020

At least one person died after heavy rainfall brought flooding to the island of Santiago in Cape Verde on 12 September.Flooding hit the country's capital, Praia, as well as other parts of Santiago.The government reported damage in several districts of the city, including Achada Mato, Jamaica, São Paulo and Fonton.The country's National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INMG) issued severe weather warnings on 11 September. INMG said the heavy rainfall was the result of "a tropical wave that is associated with a large area of convection producing showers and thunderstorms."Further heavy rainfall was reported in Mindelo, a port city on São Vicente island, 13 to 14 September.