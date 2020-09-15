© BPBD East Kotawaringin



At least 4 people have died and over 2,000 displaced after flooding in several provinces of Indonesia over the last few days.According to Indonesia's National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), flooding has affected the provinces of Gorontalo, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and North Sumatra over the last few days.. Around 1,500 people have been displaced from their homes, according to BNPB.Almost 5,500 people were affected by flooding in Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan, on 13 September. Three hundred people have evacuated their homes. Flooding also affected the area on 06 September and 11 September.Meanwhile floods struck on 13 September in Kapuas Hulu Regency, West Kalimantan. Around 1,000 homes were damaged and almost 5,000 people affected.Flooding struck in East Kotawaringin Regency, Central Kalimantan Province from 06 September. BNPB reports that 1,118 homes have been damaged after the Mentaya river broke its banks.Meanwhile flooding was also reported in Lamandau Regency in the province on 11 September, affecting 2,027 people and displacing 279. One fatality was reported.Around 100 homes were damaged by floods in North Labuhanbatu Regency in North Sumatra Province on 12 September. Flooding came after heavy rain caused the Merbau river to break its banks. Around 500 people have been affected across 5 villages.