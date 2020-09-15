Spain meteor fireball
© YouTube/Meteors (screen capture)
This beautiful meteor overflew the south of Spain on 2020 September 14 at about 2:23 local time (equivalent to 0:23 universal time). It was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at around 80,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 102 km over Ciudad Real, and ended at a height of around 34 km over Córdoba.

The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, which is being conducted by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event was spotted from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), and Calar Alto.