Puppet Masters
Russia says it has timeline of Navalny's movements, investigators ready to go if Germany agrees - UPDATE
Yahoo! News
Fri, 11 Sep 2020 16:59 UTC
The 44-year-old Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia and was hospitalised there before being flown to Berlin.
Germany said there was "unequivocal evidence" that he was poisoned with the nerve agent but Russia says its doctors found no trace of poison.
The Siberian transport police, who have been retracing Navalny's movements, said in a statement Russia would be preparing a request for its officers and an "expert" to shadow German investigators.
Russia said it wanted its officers to be present as "German colleagues carry out investigative activities with Navalny, medics and experts" and ask "clarifying and additional questions."
The Kremlin has denounced attempts to blame the Russian state for the poisoning as "absurd" and said it wants to know what happened.
Western politicians have said the incident appears likely to have been state-ordered and urged Moscow to prove its lack of involvement.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday there was a "substantial chance" the order to poison the dissident "came from senior Russian officials", a claim the Kremlin slammed as "unacceptable".
On Friday, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun voiced outrage Russia had not acted quickly over the use of a chemical weapon against a Russian citizen.
"It is unbelievable to us that this would happen on the territory of any country and the government would not react with urgency to investigate and hold accountable those who committed the crime," he told reporters.
Navalny's associates believe the use of Novichok shows only the Russian state could be responsible.
The case has prompted international calls for Russia to carry out a transparent investigation or risk sanctions, but the country has not opened a criminal investigation.
"We don't like it when other countries dictate to us what legal procedures we should start and when," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
He insisted Russia "de facto" is probing the incident, but cannot open a criminal case "on the basis of tests by the German side, especially when carried out in German military labs."
Siberian transport police have been conducting a "check" into what happened and on Friday published some findings on Navalny's activities in the city of Tomsk, the last place he visited before falling ill.
Wine and cocktail
They identified the hotel where Navalny stayed and a restaurant where he drank "wine and an alcoholic cocktail".
They confirmed that he visited the "Vienna Coffeehouse" at Tomsk airport, where supporters suspect he might have been poisoned with a cup of tea.
The police also said they had questioned all those accompanying Navalny except for one woman who "lives permanently in Britain". Police referred to Maria Pevchikh, an employee of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, but incorrectly gave her name as Marina.
Police said they were working to trace passengers on the flight from Tomsk to Moscow where Navalny fell ill on August 20.
Navalny had been visiting Siberia to help activists prepare for a tactical voting campaign during nationwide regional elections that began Friday and end Sunday.
Russia has repeatedly complained that Germany has not answered a request by its prosecutors to see the medical data that led to the declaration that Navalny had been poisoned with Novichok.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov questioned why Germany "hides (the data) so carefully", accusing it of failing to provide detailed information to the OPCW global chemical weapons watchdog.
The Berlin prosecutor's office said it had received instructions from the justice department to respond to Moscow's request for legal assistance and provide information on Navalny's health -- "provided he consents."
Comment: From RT:
Russian police are searching for a woman who was with Alexey Navalny before his alleged poisoning in August. Marina Pevchikh, who was in Tomsk alongside the opposition figure, left Russia after refusing to answer police questions.UPDATE 12/09/2020: The mysterious Maria Pevchikh has surfaced, claiming she had always been available for questions:
Pevchikh left for Germany on August 22, when Navalny was taken to Berlin for treatment at the request of his associates.
"To date, five out of the six citizens who accompanied Navalny during the trip have been interviewed: Vladlen Los, Georgy Alburov, Ilya Pakhomov, Kira Yarmysh, and Pavel Zelensky," said the police department's statement.
"Marina Pevchikh, who was with Navalny and permanently resides in Britain, refused to give her side of the story on August 20. According to the investigation, on August 22, she flew to Germany, and therefore it was not possible to question her."
The police note that the investigation is ongoing, and they are also establishing the whereabouts of passengers who flew on the plane with Navalny.
In response to the incident, officials from NATO and the European Union have demanded that Russia conducts a "full and transparent" investigation. Despite no conclusion yet being reached, some have called for Moscow to be sanctioned over the alleged poisoning, which the Kremlin has called "absurd."
On Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry lodged a formal protest with Germany's ambassador, calling suggestions of state involvement "unfounded."
Speaking at a press conference in Moscow on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Navalny's associates are now "slowly beginning to move to Germany," which, in the context of the country's accusations against the Kremlin, is "very unpleasant."
"It is still in the interests of our German colleagues to protect their reputation and provide all the necessary information that would somehow shed light on the so-far unfounded accusations," Lavrov said.
Russian police say they are searching for a woman who was with Alexey Navalny in Tomsk before his alleged poisoning, last month. They claim 'Marina Pevchikh,' who left Russia after refusing to answer police questions.
Investigators said on Friday morning that the woman left for Germany on August 22, when Navalny was taken to Berlin for treatment at the request of his associates.
However, later the same day, Pevchikh herself apparently spoke and insisted that Russian law enforcement officials had not tried to contact her, even though her Russian phone is always on. She added that she was never summoned for interrogations and questioning, nor she did not receive any summons.
The woman also clarified that her name is Maria, not Marina. She was speaking to Meduza, a Western state-funded Russian language news site, based in Latvia.
Russian investigators are now looking into the events surrounding Navalny's illness, which quickly left him incapacitated. The police have researched what he did in Tomsk, including who he met, where he stayed, and where he ate. The investigation led authorities to Pevchikh, who they claim previously refused to answer police questions.
That is your ''pay off'' when you deal with the devil.