The 'Wear Their Names' jewelry line shut down after being blasted online as exploitative for selling accessories bearing names of Black police shooting victims.The online community seems to have been unanimous in rejecting Chelmis and Wen's attempt at solidarity. The two quickly shut down their website, Instagram account, and issued an apology. "So sorry to those we offended or harmed," the statement read. "While our intentions were pure and we consulted with a wide variety of people before launching, it is clear that there are issues with the approach we took."