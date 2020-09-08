The BLM also chased down attendees and threw bottles at them and smashed the phone of a #WalkAway Campaign employee. Brandon Straka, founder of #WalkAway Campaign, reported that after going to the police station to find out what was going on, he and his group were chased and threatened by BLM activists, who were also there.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Straka said, "When I got there, Next Generation Action Network were doing a press conference but there were 30 or 40 of them. Eric Alvarez with WFAA, ABC 8, asked if we wanted to go live. And I said yes, I do, and at that moment, they all crowded around us and someone got between me and the camera.
"And I told my group not to talk to them. And then I said let's just go and they started chasing us. They started throwing bottles at us. I'm not exaggerating when I say we thought we were going to be killed and they told us they were going to kill us."
Eric Alzarez posted footage to Twitter that he obtained from Next Generation Action Network.
The event was hosted by the #WalkAway Campaign and Straka, who earned his reputation as a former liberal who turned conservative following the Democrat party's descent into radical leftism.
Comment: Quite a lot of those lately!
"Who's ready to walk away from the radical left today?" Straka asked the crowd during the event, many of whom carried American flags and peacefully marched with the pro-Trump activist. Straka verbally condemned Antifa and others responsible for the rioting and looting that has taken over the streets of several major US cities.
"We're here to let you know that your summer of rage has come to an end," he said.
Dallas Morning News, which saw fit to highlight the group's "largely white, mask-free" demographic, reported that its attendees praised Straka for his non-violent approach to protest. Others shared their dismay over the anti-police riots, which were sparked following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Comment: The two worst things you can be in America at the moment.
"They want you to believe we're a bunch of racists and homophobes," said Straka to the crowd. "But I'm looking out and seeing Black faces here. I'm seeing Hispanic faces here."
Straka was supported by author David Harris Jr., black conservative author Shemeka Michelle, and conservative transgender YouTuber and The Post Millennial contributor Blaire White. White, 26, called the upcoming election between Trump and Biden "the most consequential election of my lifetime," stating that it was a fight "between white guilt or equality, between draconian lock-downs or freedom."
"A lot of people are confused about who's become the more tolerant, accepting side," said White. "It's this side."
Per videos released of the incident, members of the Black Lives Matter-affiliated group Next Generation Action Network attempted to disrupt the event and were thwarted by event security before a skirmish broke out between counter-protestors and event staff.
NGAN member Michelle Bullard told Dallas Morning News that a #WalkAway Campaign attendee had allegedly shoved a child, prompting Dallas-based Black Lives Matter activist Dominique Alexander to confront him. None of this was caught on video.
Multiple videos posted by both NGAN and #WalkAway Campaign attendees showed Alexander confronting a man in an American flag t-shirt before a security guard steps in between the two. Alexander is then seen shoving the security guard with a megaphone in his neck before the staffer throttles and detains him.
A crowd of Black Lives Matter activists then descends upon the duo, prompting one #WalkAway Campaign attendee to deploy pepper spray.
Initial reports stated that the staffer was arrested, but Dallas Morning News reports that the individuals were only brought in for questioning and later released.
Straka tweeted that Alexander told the police to "call Chief [Ulysha Renee] Hall," the Dallas police chief, before being put into a squad car. Dallas Morning News confirmed the claim.
"He has a relationship w Dallas Chief of Police!" Straka wrote. "The security agent is being held by Dallas police for DEFENDING crowd from a BLM attacker."
At the time of writing, it is unclear if the man who was acting as security with #WalkAway Campaign had been released.