President Macky Sall activated the Plan Orsec - Organisation de la Réponse de Sécurité Civile - after heavy rainfall from 05 September 2020 caused widespread flooding, including in the capital, Dakar.
Senegal's National Agency for Civil Aviation and Meteorology (Anacim) said that the areas of Joal, Khombole, Sokone, Passy, Thiare and Toubacouta all recorded more than 200mm of rain in 24 hours on 05 September. Parts of the capital recorded more than 100mm of rain on 05 September.
Local media reported that at least 6 people have died as result of flooding in several parts of the country on 05 and 06 September. Fatalities were reported in the regions of Dakar (1), Kaolack (2) and Sédhiou (3).
