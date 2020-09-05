Earth Changes
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 20, over 50,000 families displaced in Jigawa - 500,000 hectares of farmland devastated in Kebbi
Khaleel Muhammad
Daily Post (Nigeria)
Sat, 05 Sep 2020 19:10 UTC
Daily Post (Nigeria)
Sat, 05 Sep 2020 19:10 UTC
Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) Yusuf Sani disclosed this to DAILY POST.
He said those affected were mostly children as a result of a collapsed building caused by heavy rainfall .
DAILY POST reported that sixteen people lost their lives while thousands of houses and farmlands were destroyed as a result of a heavy downpour last week.
Yusuf explained that the flood displaced over 50,000 families, and thousands of farmlands were also submerged.
He said so far, the agency is providing emergency relief to the affected victims residing temporarily inside mosques, primary schools and relatives' houses.
"We were providing all the necessary emergency reliefs to the affected victims, including, food, medicine, sugar, canoes and temporary shelter," he said.
Meanwhile Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has expressed deep concern over the flood that ravaged some parts of the state, killing many people and destroying thousands of houses and farmlands.
This was contains in a press statement signed by his Special Advisor on New Media, Auwalu D. Sankara and issued to DAILY POST.
He, however, sympathized with families of those who lost their lives and those that lost their belongings in the flood.
The statement, however, said the Governor has directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an assessment tour to ascertain the level of damages done in order to minimize the suffering of the victims.
