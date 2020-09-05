trump double thumbs up
President Trump's Rasmussen approval rating surged to 52% on Friday for Labor Day Weekend.

This is despite the continued media onslaught over the coronavirus panic-porn and the continued and constant attacks on this president by the liberal mainstream media.

Barack Obama had a 47% approval rating at the same point in his presidency.

What is more significant- President Trump has 45% approval from black voters. This is a HUGE number and must terrify Democrats.

And, as Rasmussen reported earlier, Obama had a 95% positive media.

Broadcast coverage of President Trump is a 95% negative.