suffered 24 incidences of heavy rainfall this year, with a cumulative rainfall of 1,299.4 mm.

A total of 6.86 million people were affected by rain-triggered floods this year in central China's Hunan Province, local authorities said on Friday.according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.Direct economic losses amounted to 14.63 billion yuan (about 2.14 billion U.S. dollars), according to official statistics.As of Wednesday, Hunan Province hadPost-disaster reconstruction will be basically completed by the end of December 2020, and people who lost their homes due to the floods will move into new homes or safe residences with the help of the government before the Spring Festival in mid-February 2021, according to the Department of Emergency Management of Hunan.