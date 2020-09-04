This bright meteor overflew Spain on 2020 September 4 at about 3:14 local time (equivalent to 1:14 universal time). It was generated by a rock from a comet that hit the atmosphere at around 54,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 101 km over the province of Toledo, and ended at a height of around 75 km. The total length travelled by the meteoroid in the atmosphere was of about 45 km.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, which is being conducted by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event was spotted from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), and Seville.