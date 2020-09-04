© Channel 7



Mark Ferguson was presenting the 6pm bulletin when a meteor was visible in the live feed of Sydney's skyline in the background.Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed the object and posted about it on a Facebook group dedicated to meteor sightings.Ferguson called into Sunrise this morning and spoke about the incident, telling the breakfast show hosts: "I didn't know too much at the exact time but within a few seconds of throwing to the commercial, Jess our cameraman quickly said, 'Mate, something has just flown behind you. I reckon it's a meteor.'"We replayed it and had a good look and we couldn't believe it; what a shock!" Ferguson said.Astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker from Australian National University later confirmed to Sunrise: "This was a meteor. It was probably about half a metre to 1m in size."It travelled all the way down towards the NSW/Victoria border, and there are reports that it exploded around Jindabyne."