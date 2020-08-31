© Global Look Press / XinHua / Bai Xuefei



An Australian man who repeatedly broke a mandatory 14-day Covid-19 quarantine has ended up in isolation for far longer after a court slapped him with a six-month jail term.The 31-year-old Perth man, Yusuf Karakaya, was sentenced by an Australian court on Monday. Handing out the harsh sentence for the quarantine breach,. It also took into account Karakaya's earlier month-long conviction.The quarantine-dodger got in trouble with the authorities in early August when he returned from Sydney after visiting his uncle.He promptly grew weary of the isolation, however, escaping the hotel somehow and then bringing a ladder to it with the help of an accomplice. The man then used the ladder at least three times to sneak out of the quarantine facility. After the ladder was discovered and removed by the hotel staff, Karakaya received another one from his accomplice and breached the quarantine again.The man was ultimately apprehended by police at his girlfriend's house, where he was discovered hiding in a cupboard. In his defense, Karakaya explained that it was his girlfriend's birthday and if he did not show up for it he would be in trouble.The man is not the only Australian to get into legal trouble for defying coronavirus restrictions.