The cold snap across much of Europe has brought some dustings of snow. It may only be the end of August, but it's a sign that winter is on its way.Val d-Isere reports snow falling at 2,500m and above withHere's the wintery scene at the Col de l' Iseran.The weather though has closed some of the lifts and limited summer activities."The Borsat chairlift will remain closed for the day," said Radio Val d'Isere."The Tc de Solaise and the Olympique cable car will be open but only for pedestrians. No access by ski lifts for mountain bikes on the area today because of the weather."And its' been falling in nearby Val Thorens in Les3Vallees:Two days ago it was a summer scene in the highest resort in the Alps.Val Thorens is planning to open at the end of November.With all things being OK on the covid-19 front PlanetSKI, once again, plans to be there for its opening weekend as the winter of 2020/21 gets underway.We've been going for many years.Skiing is currently in offer in Cervinia in the Aosta Valley Italy on the glacier it shares with Zermatt.There has been a dusting at altitude and (continuing with the cow theme in our photographs) here is what it looked like ahead of the storm.Down in Aosta itself one of our regular readers, Phil Brown from Impulse Racing, says "as the sun comes back out after a couple of days..... the first early Snow's arrived up high".Here is the scene in Alpe d'Huez in the southern French Alps.There has been some snow over in the Pyrenees too.