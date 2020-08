Heather Mahalik, a forensics instructor, recalls a Florida case in which a man killed his wife, then tried to impersonate her. The husband sent texts and Facebook messages from his wife's phone in an attempt to blur the timeline of her disappearance.



While the woman's phone activity continued, her Apple Watch showed a sudden drop in heart rate activity that the husband claimed was due to a dead battery. Activity on the man's phone synced perfectly with when he used the wife's phone to post to Facebook.



Her phone showed no activity except for when the husband picked it up to post, with timestamps matching his activity to the use of the wife's phone.

Amazon said it had received more than 3,000 requests for smart speaker user data from police earlier this year, according to a new article from Wired . Even more stunning,This number marks a 72% increase in these types of requests from the same period in 2016 - the first time Amazon disclosed the data. The number of requests are up 24% year over year.Douglas Orr, head of the criminal justice department at the University of North Georgia, told Wired that police look for this smart home data "as routinely as data from smartphones".Google's Nest unit has also seen a similar spike in police demands for data from its smart speakers. The company's annual transparency report shows consistently rising numbers for police requests for data.Meanwhile, Amazon said that "any number of entities" can request the data, but that they prioritize it based on urgency. Lee Whitfield, a forensic analyst, said: "Things like Homeland Security, they're going to take high priority. Other law enforcement requests will come in under that. And then things like divorce cases or civil cases, they have a lower ranking."Orr said:Police are also relying on wearables and smart devides to verify claims people make during an investigation, Orr says. Wired offers this example:Mahalik said.This connecting of data from multiple devices is now becoming "common practice", Whitfield said."I just don't see this going away. I think this is going to be more and more prolific as time goes on," he concluded.