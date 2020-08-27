© Unknown



"We believe the peak of our problems has passed and I hope we will gradually begin to recover. We are not much different from other countries in the world - I think our recovery will be secured next year."

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the country has already passed the peak of the economic problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, paving the way for economic recovery next year.In an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel, the president saidAccording to Putin,The president pointed out that, despite difficulties this year,According to the most recent central bank data, it currently has $590.2 billion in its forex reserves."This creates an additional safety cushion ... It's not a panacea for all ills, but it is important," the president said, adding that the holdings give the government confidence that it will be able to cover its budget needs and fulfill social obligations.