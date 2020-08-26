© Unknown



Gaza's only power generator has run out of fuel and is no longer in operation; the Strip's tiny fishing zone of barely three nautical miles was declared a closed military zone by Israel on August 16; the Karem Abu Salem Crossing, through which meager supplies enter Gaza through Israel, is officially shut down.

Only recently, the Palestinian group,where Hamas would release several Israeli soldiers held in Gaza while Israel would set free an unspecified number of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons.Instead of the much-anticipated announcement of some kind of a deal, on August 10,So, what happened?The answer lies largely - though not entirely - in Israel, specifically in the political conflict between Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing political camp, on the one hand, and their government's coalition partners, led by Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, on the other.currently underway in the Knesset, which has little to do with government spending or fiscal responsibilities.Gantz, who is supposed to serve his term as Prime Minister, starting November 2021, believes thatby Netanyahu's Likud party.Netanyahu's plot, which was revealed by the daily newspaper Haaretz on July 29, is not entirely motivated by the Israeli leader's love for power, but by his mistrust of Gantz's own motives. If Gantz becomes the country's Prime Minister,For both Netanyahu and Gantz, this is, perhaps, the most crucial fight of their political careers: the former fighting for his freedom, the latter fighting for survival.the understanding thatespecially if another election becomes inevitable. A successive, fourth election is likely to take place if the budget battle is not resolved.As a military showdown in South Lebanon becomes unattainable due to the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on August 4, the two Israeli leaders have turned their attention to Gaza. Moving quickly, as if on the campaign trail, Gantz and Netanyahu are busy making their case to Israelis living in the southern towns bordering the Gaza Strip.Gantz paid the leaders of these communities a visit on August 19. He was joined by a carefully selected delegation of top Israeli government and military officials, including Agriculture Minister, Alon Schuster and Gaza Division Commander, Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni, who joined via video conference.Aside from the customary threats of targeting anyone in Gaza who dares threaten Israeli security,Gantz said, emphasizing his own achievements, as opposed to those of the coalition government - thus denying Netanyahu any credit.Netanyahu, on the other hand, has threatenedhe told the mayors of southern towns on August 18.Netanyahu is keeping the Gaza war option open, in case it becomes his only recourse. Gantz, as Defense Minister and Netanyahu's rival is, however, enjoying greater political space to maneuver.With every bomb dropped on Gaza, Gantz's credibility among Israeli voters, especially in the south, increases slightly.If the current conflagration leads to an all-out war, it will be the entire coalition government - including Netanyahu and his Likud party - that will bear responsibility for its potential disastrous consequences. This places Gantz in a powerful position.The current military showdown in Gaza is not entirely the outcome of Israel's own political fight.The truce between Gaza groups and Israel, which was reached through Egyptian mediation in November 2019, amounted to nothing. Despite much assurance that besieged Gazans would receive badly needed respite,with little room for the Gaza population to even express their outrage at their miserable plight.In December 2019, the Hamas authorities decided to limit the frequency of protests, known as Gaza's March of Return, which had taken place almost daily, starting March 2018. Over 300 Palestinians were killed by Israeli snipers during the protests. Despite the high death toll and the relative failure to ignite international uproar against the siege, the non-violent protests permitted ordinary Palestinians to vent, to organize and to take initiative.in the hope that it pushes the subject of the siege back to the news agenda.The incendiary balloons, which have ignited the ire of the Israeli military recently, is one of several Palestinian messages thatWhile Egyptian mediation may eventually offer Palestinians a temporary fix and avoid an all-out war, Israeli violence in Gaza, under the current political arrangement, will not cease.Certainly, for as long as Israeli leaders continue to see a war on Gaza as a political opportunity and a platform for their own electoral games, the siege will carry on, relentlessly.