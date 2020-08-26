© Getty Images/ArtemSam

What would Nikolai Gogol make of this? The Pension Fund of Russia is paying out billions of rubles in pensions to the dead, enabling their relatives to withdraw and use the funds, according to the National Accounting Chamber.In the famous 19th century novel, chronicling the wanderings of Pavel Ivanovich Chichikov, the plot relies on "dead souls" (or deceased serfs) which are still accounted for in property registers. Now almost two centuries on, something similar continues in modern Russia.The audit for 2017-2019 revealed that it had overpaid 377 million rubles ($5 million) in just two regions of Russia - each region in the country has it's own branch, and there are 85 in total.Despite sending out money that shouldn't have been distributed, it is difficult for the government to retrieve falsely appropriated funds.The audit also discovered some other flaws in the pension system, including people having multiple accounts.The Russian Pension Fund was founded in 1990, and is responsible for a wide range of social security payments, such as benefits to mothers of multiple children, known as 'Maternity Capital.'In July, Moscow newspaper Izvestia reported that theAccording to Valentin Shurchanov, a member of the parliamentary committee on Budget and Taxes, the